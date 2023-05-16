Search
Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) average volume reaches $807.06K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) kicked off on May 15, 2023, at the price of $70.60, up 4.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $73.30 and dropped to $69.97 before settling in for the closing price of $70.26. Over the past 52 weeks, LEGN has traded in a range of $35.86-$70.97.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 37.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 2.10%. With a float of $168.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.54 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1390 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.42, operating margin of -391.48, and the pretax margin is -380.94.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Legend Biotech Corporation is 1.42%, while institutional ownership is 38.80%.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$1.24 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.42) by -$0.82. This company achieved a net margin of -381.48 while generating a return on equity of -59.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Legend Biotech Corporation’s (LEGN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 103.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.77 million, its volume of 0.53 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.66.

During the past 100 days, Legend Biotech Corporation’s (LEGN) raw stochastic average was set at 99.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $74.30 in the near term. At $75.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $77.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $67.64.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.12 billion has total of 165,067K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 117,010 K in contrast with the sum of -446,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,971 K and last quarter income was -193,228 K.

