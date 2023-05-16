Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing agilon health inc. (AGL) to new highs

A new trading day began on May 15, 2023, with agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) stock priced at $24.15, down -1.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.15 and dropped to $23.41 before settling in for the closing price of $24.15. AGL’s price has ranged from $15.00 to $29.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 75.90%. With a float of $407.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $413.14 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 747 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.64, operating margin of -4.36, and the pretax margin is -3.90.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of agilon health inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 106.14%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 117,666. In this transaction Chief Strategy & Dev. Officer of this company sold 4,500 shares at a rate of $26.15, taking the stock ownership to the 299,585 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 20, when Company’s Chief Strategy & Dev. Officer sold 500 for $26.15, making the entire transaction worth $13,074. This insider now owns 299,585 shares in total.

agilon health inc. (AGL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3.95 while generating a return on equity of -10.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are agilon health inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of agilon health inc. (AGL)

Looking closely at agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL), its last 5-days average volume was 2.3 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, agilon health inc.’s (AGL) raw stochastic average was set at 61.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.93. However, in the short run, agilon health inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.17. Second resistance stands at $24.53. The third major resistance level sits at $24.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.69.

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.29 billion, the company has a total of 414,833K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,708 M while annual income is -106,550 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 689,770 K while its latest quarter income was -56,470 K.