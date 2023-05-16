Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) to new highs

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) kicked off on May 15, 2023, at the price of $0.36, up 1.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.375 and dropped to $0.3573 before settling in for the closing price of $0.36. Over the past 52 weeks, CENN has traded in a range of $0.26-$2.27.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -38.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 99.00%. With a float of $161.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.26 million.

The firm has a total of 260 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.73, operating margin of -191.89, and the pretax margin is -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 37.12%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cenntro Electric Group Limited, CENN], we can find that recorded value of 1.48 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 16.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 117.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4081, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7664. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3730. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3829. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3907. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3553, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3475. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3376.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 97.83 million has total of 261,308K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,580 K in contrast with the sum of -16,420 K annual income.