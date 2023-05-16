Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) to new highs

On May 15, 2023, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) opened at $5.31, higher 5.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.715 and dropped to $5.19 before settling in for the closing price of $5.29. Price fluctuations for RXRX have ranged from $4.54 to $14.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.30% at the time writing. With a float of $159.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.62 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -22.11, operating margin of -616.74, and the pretax margin is -601.05.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 68.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 155,761. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 33,073 shares at a rate of $4.71, taking the stock ownership to the 953,225 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 25,000 for $4.90, making the entire transaction worth $122,574. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.35) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -601.05 while generating a return on equity of -46.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 23.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.09 million, its volume of 1.47 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RXRX) raw stochastic average was set at 20.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.81 in the near term. At $6.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.76.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Key Stats

There are currently 192,359K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.10 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 39,840 K according to its annual income of -239,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,680 K and its income totaled -57,490 K.