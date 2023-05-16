Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) posted a -2.76% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) on May 15, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.53, soaring 1.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.80 and dropped to $13.48 before settling in for the closing price of $13.52. Within the past 52 weeks, LEVI’s price has moved between $13.40 and $20.49.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 4.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 4.30%. With a float of $93.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $395.96 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 18000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.24, operating margin of +10.88, and the pretax margin is +10.53.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Manufacturing industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Levi Strauss & Co. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 82.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 90,507. In this transaction Global Controller of this company sold 5,017 shares at a rate of $18.04, taking the stock ownership to the 28,485 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 30, when Company’s EVP & General Counsel sold 11,442 for $15.47, making the entire transaction worth $177,008. This insider now owns 147,888 shares in total.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +9.22 while generating a return on equity of 31.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 13.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.40% during the next five years compared to 14.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Looking closely at Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.71 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Levi Strauss & Co.’s (LEVI) raw stochastic average was set at 5.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.49. However, in the short run, Levi Strauss & Co.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.86. Second resistance stands at $13.99. The third major resistance level sits at $14.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.22.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.43 billion based on 396,377K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,169 M and income totals 569,100 K. The company made 1,689 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 114,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.