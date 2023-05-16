Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.01 million

May 15, 2023, Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) trading session started at the price of $4.00, that was 16.46% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.90 and dropped to $3.99 before settling in for the closing price of $3.95. A 52-week range for LWLG has been $3.88 – $12.43.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 13.00%. With a float of $111.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.27 million.

The firm has a total of 21 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lightwave Logic Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Lightwave Logic Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 22.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 219,108. In this transaction Director of this company sold 31,000 shares at a rate of $7.07, taking the stock ownership to the 5,182 shares.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -65.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 32.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15

Technical Analysis of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lightwave Logic Inc., LWLG], we can find that recorded value of 0.74 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Lightwave Logic Inc.’s (LWLG) raw stochastic average was set at 20.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.41. The third major resistance level sits at $5.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.18.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Key Stats

There are 114,411K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 571.55 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -17,230 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -5,476 K.