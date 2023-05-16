Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.01 million

Markets

May 15, 2023, Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) trading session started at the price of $4.00, that was 16.46% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.90 and dropped to $3.99 before settling in for the closing price of $3.95. A 52-week range for LWLG has been $3.88 – $12.43.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 13.00%. With a float of $111.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.27 million.

The firm has a total of 21 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lightwave Logic Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Lightwave Logic Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 22.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 219,108. In this transaction Director of this company sold 31,000 shares at a rate of $7.07, taking the stock ownership to the 5,182 shares.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -65.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 32.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15

Technical Analysis of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lightwave Logic Inc., LWLG], we can find that recorded value of 0.74 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Lightwave Logic Inc.’s (LWLG) raw stochastic average was set at 20.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.41. The third major resistance level sits at $5.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.18.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Key Stats

There are 114,411K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 571.55 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -17,230 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -5,476 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) soared 6.91 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Steve Mayer -
Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) on May 15, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.81, soaring 6.91% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Last month’s performance of 3.22% for CarMax Inc. (KMX) is certainly impressive

Shaun Noe -
On May 15, 2023, CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) opened at $71.07, higher 0.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing agilon health inc. (AGL) to new highs

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on May 15, 2023, with agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) stock priced at $24.15, down -1.41% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.