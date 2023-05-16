Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) average volume reaches $11.51M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

May 15, 2023, Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) trading session started at the price of $5.86, that was 9.76% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.115 and dropped to $5.53 before settling in for the closing price of $5.53. A 52-week range for LAZR has been $3.91 – $11.35.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -82.10%. With a float of $254.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $370.74 million.

The firm has a total of 600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -152.06, operating margin of -1087.04, and the pretax margin is -1094.08.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Luminar Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Luminar Technologies Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 56.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 199,604. In this transaction Director of this company bought 33,750 shares at a rate of $5.91, taking the stock ownership to the 392,571 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Director bought 10,109 for $6.66, making the entire transaction worth $67,281. This insider now owns 55,584 shares in total.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.21) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -1095.73 while generating a return on equity of -519.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 48.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Luminar Technologies Inc., LAZR], we can find that recorded value of 8.04 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 11.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s (LAZR) raw stochastic average was set at 32.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.49. The third major resistance level sits at $6.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.11.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Key Stats

There are 369,265K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.36 billion. As of now, sales total 40,700 K while income totals -445,940 K. Its latest quarter income was 11,130 K while its last quarter net income were -144,820 K.