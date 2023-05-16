No matter how cynical the overall market is Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) performance over the last week is recorded -15.81%

May 15, 2023, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) trading session started at the price of $105.06, that was 0.48% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $106.15 and dropped to $103.55 before settling in for the closing price of $105.28. A 52-week range for ABNB has been $81.91 – $144.63.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 26.80% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 588.10%. With a float of $392.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $634.00 million.

In an organization with 6811 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.76, operating margin of +22.37, and the pretax margin is +23.68.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Airbnb Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Airbnb Inc. is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 41,734,608. In this transaction Director of this company sold 333,332 shares at a rate of $125.20, taking the stock ownership to the 4,766,769 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 27, when Company’s Director sold 350,000 for $113.56, making the entire transaction worth $39,747,456. This insider now owns 5,100,101 shares in total.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.09) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +22.54 while generating a return on equity of 36.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 588.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.80% during the next five years compared to 91.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 15.87 million. That was better than the volume of 6.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.93.

During the past 100 days, Airbnb Inc.’s (ABNB) raw stochastic average was set at 38.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $117.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $110.65. However, in the short run, Airbnb Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $106.77. Second resistance stands at $107.76. The third major resistance level sits at $109.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $104.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $102.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $101.57.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Key Stats

There are 640,529K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 71.45 billion. As of now, sales total 8,399 M while income totals 1,893 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,902 M while its last quarter net income were 318,660 K.