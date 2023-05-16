No matter how cynical the overall market is ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) performance over the last week is recorded -3.52%

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) on May 12, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.93, plunging -0.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.935 and dropped to $6.83 before settling in for the closing price of $6.88. Within the past 52 weeks, ASX’s price has moved between $4.45 and $7.97.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 18.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1.90%. With a float of $1.51 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.14 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 94172 workers is very important to gauge.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.70% during the next five years compared to 21.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Trading Performance Indicators

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)

The latest stats from [ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., ASX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.79 million was inferior to 5.57 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s (ASX) raw stochastic average was set at 38.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.98. The third major resistance level sits at $7.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.77. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.71.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.76 billion based on 2,183,621K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 21,831 M and income totals 2,001 M. The company made 4,306 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 191,380 K in sales during its previous quarter.