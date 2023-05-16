No matter how cynical the overall market is Audacy Inc. (AUD) performance over the last week is recorded -2.64%

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) kicked off on May 15, 2023, at the price of $0.1012, down -3.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.108 and dropped to $0.0941 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. Over the past 52 weeks, AUD has traded in a range of $0.09-$2.11.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 16.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 47.50%. With a float of $123.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.12 million.

In an organization with 3539 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.31, operating margin of +4.44, and the pretax margin is -14.43.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of Audacy Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 61.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 30,001. In this transaction EVP & Chief Digital Officer of this company bought 100,004 shares at a rate of $0.30, taking the stock ownership to the 468,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 23, when Company’s Chairman, President and CEO bought 49,175 for $0.41, making the entire transaction worth $20,206. This insider now owns 1,944,388 shares in total.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.23) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -11.22 while generating a return on equity of -23.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Audacy Inc.’s (AUD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Audacy Inc. (AUD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 20.71 million. That was better than the volume of 2.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Audacy Inc.’s (AUD) raw stochastic average was set at 6.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 144.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 146.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1264, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3099. However, in the short run, Audacy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1120. Second resistance stands at $0.1169. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1259. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0981, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0891. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0842.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 19.95 million has total of 145,482K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,254 M in contrast with the sum of -140,670 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 341,960 K and last quarter income was 12,150 K.