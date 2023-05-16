No matter how cynical the overall market is HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) performance over the last week is recorded 1.30%

On May 15, 2023, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) opened at $2.90, higher 8.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.11 and dropped to $2.88 before settling in for the closing price of $2.87. Price fluctuations for HIVE have ranged from $1.36 to $7.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 185.00% at the time writing. With a float of $83.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.99 million.

In an organization with 18 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.48, operating margin of +37.04, and the pretax margin is +39.14.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is 0.16%, while institutional ownership is 16.24%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +37.99 while generating a return on equity of 30.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 185.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.98 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s (HIVE) raw stochastic average was set at 59.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.33. However, in the short run, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.19. Second resistance stands at $3.26. The third major resistance level sits at $3.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.73.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Key Stats

There are currently 84,181K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 370.06 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 211,180 K according to its annual income of 79,620 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,320 K and its income totaled -90,010 K.