No matter how cynical the overall market is United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) performance over the last week is recorded -3.18%

May 15, 2023, United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) trading session started at the price of $167.56, that was 0.21% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $168.915 and dropped to $166.26 before settling in for the closing price of $168.50. A 52-week range for UPS has been $154.87 – $209.39.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 8.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -10.10%. With a float of $720.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $862.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 536000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.07, operating margin of +12.96, and the pretax margin is +14.82.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward United Parcel Service Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 2,604,143. In this transaction CHF Crp Aff, Com & Sustain Off of this company sold 14,617 shares at a rate of $178.16, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s Chief Legal & Compliance Off sold 20,724 for $182.26, making the entire transaction worth $3,777,235. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $2.21) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.54 while generating a return on equity of 67.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.62% during the next five years compared to 20.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 74.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.37, a number that is poised to hit 2.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)

The latest stats from [United Parcel Service Inc., UPS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.99 million was inferior to 3.2 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.70.

During the past 100 days, United Parcel Service Inc.’s (UPS) raw stochastic average was set at 27.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $184.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $182.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $169.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $170.66. The third major resistance level sits at $172.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $167.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $165.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $164.45.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Key Stats

There are 858,886K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 146.51 billion. As of now, sales total 100,338 M while income totals 11,548 M. Its latest quarter income was 22,925 M while its last quarter net income were 1,895 M.