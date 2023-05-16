Now that CVR Energy Inc.’s volume has hit 0.87 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

May 15, 2023, CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) trading session started at the price of $24.08, that was 4.20% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.904 and dropped to $23.85 before settling in for the closing price of $23.83. A 52-week range for CVI has been $23.02 – $41.26.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 12.70% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -40.20%. With a float of $29.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.50 million.

In an organization with 1470 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.81, operating margin of +9.44, and the pretax margin is +7.35.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.04) by $0.4. This company achieved a net margin of +4.25 while generating a return on equity of 85.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.62, a number that is poised to hit 1.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CVR Energy Inc. (CVI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.29 million. That was better than the volume of 1.02 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.36.

During the past 100 days, CVR Energy Inc.’s (CVI) raw stochastic average was set at 14.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.41. However, in the short run, CVR Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.21. Second resistance stands at $25.58. The third major resistance level sits at $26.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.47. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.10.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) Key Stats

There are 100,530K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.60 billion. As of now, sales total 10,896 M while income totals 463,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,286 M while its last quarter net income were 195,000 K.