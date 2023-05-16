Now that Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s volume has hit 1.18 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On May 15, 2023, Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) opened at $0.189, lower -0.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.20 and dropped to $0.167 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. Price fluctuations for CYXT have ranged from $0.17 to $15.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -2.90% at the time writing. With a float of $133.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.68 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 755 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.54, operating margin of -5.80, and the pretax margin is -47.69.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 61.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 650,810. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 55,294 shares at a rate of $11.77, taking the stock ownership to the 194,725 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 19,304 for $11.77, making the entire transaction worth $227,208. This insider now owns 54,258 shares in total.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.52) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -47.60 while generating a return on equity of -71.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT)

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.04 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s (CYXT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 219.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 163.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6997, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1402. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1963 in the near term. At $0.2146, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2293. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1486. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1303.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) Key Stats

There are currently 180,317K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 34.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 746,000 K according to its annual income of -355,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 192,900 K and its income totaled -210,200 K.