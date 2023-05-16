Now that The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s volume has hit 1.32 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On May 15, 2023, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) opened at $60.85, higher 1.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.595 and dropped to $60.79 before settling in for the closing price of $60.75. Price fluctuations for TD have ranged from $55.43 to $77.15 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 6.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 22.70% at the time writing. With a float of $1.81 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.82 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 89464 workers is very important to gauge.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Toronto-Dominion Bank is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 66.70%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2023, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.6) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +27.79 while generating a return on equity of 16.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.45% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.13, a number that is poised to hit 2.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

The latest stats from [The Toronto-Dominion Bank, TD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.45 million was inferior to 2.37 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (TD) raw stochastic average was set at 40.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $61.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $62.13. The third major resistance level sits at $62.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $60.52. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $60.24.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Key Stats

There are currently 1,830,679K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 113.49 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 48,714 M according to its annual income of 13,539 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 16,745 M and its income totaled 1,175 M.