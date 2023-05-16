Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 3.48 million

On May 15, 2023, Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) opened at $26.95, lower -0.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.20 and dropped to $26.63 before settling in for the closing price of $26.97. Price fluctuations for OPCH have ranged from $24.23 to $35.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 37.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 7.10% at the time writing. With a float of $168.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $181.26 million.

The firm has a total of 5597 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.44, operating margin of +6.09, and the pretax margin is +5.22.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Option Care Health Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 193,327. In this transaction Chief Human Resources Officer of this company sold 6,148 shares at a rate of $31.45, taking the stock ownership to the 21,549 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 15,475,166 for $30.30, making the entire transaction worth $468,897,530. This insider now owns 10,771,926 shares in total.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.18) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +3.82 while generating a return on equity of 11.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 45.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Option Care Health Inc., OPCH], we can find that recorded value of 4.43 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, Option Care Health Inc.’s (OPCH) raw stochastic average was set at 28.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.46. The third major resistance level sits at $27.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.01.

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) Key Stats

There are currently 179,764K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.86 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,945 M according to its annual income of 150,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,016 M and its income totaled 39,210 K.