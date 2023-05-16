PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) average volume reaches $13.41M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On May 15, 2023, PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) opened at $61.75, higher 0.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.7292 and dropped to $61.58 before settling in for the closing price of $61.69. Price fluctuations for PYPL have ranged from $61.31 to $103.03 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 16.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -40.60% at the time writing. With a float of $1.12 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.13 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 29900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.30, operating margin of +13.24, and the pretax margin is +12.44.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PayPal Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 76.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 1,985,306. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 26,065 shares at a rate of $76.17, taking the stock ownership to the 395,351 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 16, when Company’s insider sold 150 for $94.95, making the entire transaction worth $14,242. This insider now owns 8,927 shares in total.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.1) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +8.94 while generating a return on equity of 11.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.48% during the next five years compared to 5.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.36, a number that is poised to hit 1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)

Looking closely at PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL), its last 5-days average volume was 38.45 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 13.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.53.

During the past 100 days, PayPal Holdings Inc.’s (PYPL) raw stochastic average was set at 3.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.09. However, in the short run, PayPal Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $62.79. Second resistance stands at $63.34. The third major resistance level sits at $63.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.04. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $60.49.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) Key Stats

There are currently 1,115,714K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 72.72 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 27,518 M according to its annual income of 2,419 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,383 M and its income totaled 921,000 K.