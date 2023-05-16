PLTR (Palantir Technologies Inc.) climbed 0.21 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On May 15, 2023, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) opened at $9.21, higher 0.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.60 and dropped to $9.02 before settling in for the closing price of $9.50. Price fluctuations for PLTR have ranged from $5.84 to $11.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 33.10% at the time writing. With a float of $1.75 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.11 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3850 employees.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Palantir Technologies Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 34.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 5,000. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $10.00, taking the stock ownership to the 205,149 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s insider sold 4,611 for $10.07, making the entire transaction worth $46,439. This insider now owns 205,649 shares in total.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Looking closely at Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), its last 5-days average volume was 112.48 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 42.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Palantir Technologies Inc.’s (PLTR) raw stochastic average was set at 82.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.99. However, in the short run, Palantir Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.74. Second resistance stands at $9.96. The third major resistance level sits at $10.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.80. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.58.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Key Stats

There are currently 2,117,440K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.97 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,906 M according to its annual income of -373,710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 508,620 K and its income totaled 30,880 K.