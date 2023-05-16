Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) with a beta value of 3.14 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On May 15, 2023, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) opened at $4.47, higher 5.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.75 and dropped to $4.435 before settling in for the closing price of $4.37. Price fluctuations for RYAM have ranged from $2.43 to $9.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 45.20% at the time writing. With a float of $61.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.50 million.

The firm has a total of 2500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.17, operating margin of +1.62, and the pretax margin is -1.39.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 76.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 44,000. In this transaction SVP, High Purity Cellulose of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $4.40, taking the stock ownership to the 69,595 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s CAO & SVP, Human Resources bought 2,000 for $4.42, making the entire transaction worth $8,839. This insider now owns 189,286 shares in total.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -1.59 while generating a return on equity of -3.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., RYAM], we can find that recorded value of 1.07 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s (RYAM) raw stochastic average was set at 10.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.92. The third major resistance level sits at $5.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.14.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) Key Stats

There are currently 65,119K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 328.36 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,717 M according to its annual income of -14,920 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 499,980 K and its income totaled 3,590 K.