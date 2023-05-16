RDN (Radian Group Inc.) climbed 0.60 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

May 15, 2023, Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) trading session started at the price of $24.92, that was 0.60% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.07 and dropped to $24.78 before settling in for the closing price of $24.89. A 52-week range for RDN has been $17.83 – $25.13.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -0.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 37.90%. With a float of $155.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1400 employees.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Radian Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Radian Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 311,552. In this transaction President, Mortgage of this company sold 12,475 shares at a rate of $24.97, taking the stock ownership to the 141,515 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s President, Mortgage sold 18,000 for $24.75, making the entire transaction worth $445,556. This insider now owns 153,990 shares in total.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.75) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +62.39 while generating a return on equity of 18.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.06% during the next five years compared to 33.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Radian Group Inc. (RDN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

Looking closely at Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.46 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Radian Group Inc.’s (RDN) raw stochastic average was set at 98.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.11. However, in the short run, Radian Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.15. Second resistance stands at $25.25. The third major resistance level sits at $25.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.57.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Key Stats

There are 156,353K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.93 billion. As of now, sales total 1,191 M while income totals 742,930 K. Its latest quarter income was 310,620 K while its last quarter net income were 157,760 K.