Recent developments with Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.03 cents.

On May 15, 2023, Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) opened at $13.41, higher 1.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.69 and dropped to $13.40 before settling in for the closing price of $13.31. Price fluctuations for AGI have ranged from $6.35 to $14.12 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 8.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 155.40% at the time writing. With a float of $391.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $396.95 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1840 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.10, operating margin of +17.72, and the pretax margin is +12.47.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Alamos Gold Inc. is 0.29%, while institutional ownership is 67.36%.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +4.52 while generating a return on equity of 1.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 155.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -13.89% during the next five years compared to 1.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10375.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI)

The latest stats from [Alamos Gold Inc., AGI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.14 million was inferior to 3.45 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Alamos Gold Inc.’s (AGI) raw stochastic average was set at 87.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.84. The third major resistance level sits at $14.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.26. The third support level lies at $13.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) Key Stats

There are currently 394,619K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.26 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 821,200 K according to its annual income of 37,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 251,500 K and its income totaled 48,400 K.