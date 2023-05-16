Recent developments with Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.37 cents.

A new trading day began on May 15, 2023, with Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) stock priced at $24.29, down -10.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.70 and dropped to $22.00 before settling in for the closing price of $26.33. BLBD’s price has ranged from $7.14 to $27.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -4.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 125.20%. With a float of $21.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.03 million.

In an organization with 1593 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.43, operating margin of -5.05, and the pretax margin is -6.63.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Blue Bird Corporation is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 92.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 324,478. In this transaction Director of this company sold 14,749 shares at a rate of $22.00, taking the stock ownership to the 409,854 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Director sold 251 for $22.00, making the entire transaction worth $5,522. This insider now owns 424,603 shares in total.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.27 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -5.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 125.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -31.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Blue Bird Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.66, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.02 million. That was better than the volume of 0.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.58.

During the past 100 days, Blue Bird Corporation’s (BLBD) raw stochastic average was set at 77.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 143.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.03. However, in the short run, Blue Bird Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.87. Second resistance stands at $26.14. The third major resistance level sits at $27.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.74. The third support level lies at $19.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 555.07 million, the company has a total of 32,036K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 800,640 K while annual income is -45,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 235,730 K while its latest quarter income was -11,290 K.