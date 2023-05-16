Search
Steve Mayer
Recent developments with DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach -0.21 cents.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) on May 15, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.44, plunging -0.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.48 and dropped to $8.21 before settling in for the closing price of $8.35. Within the past 52 weeks, DHT’s price has moved between $5.27 and $12.13.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 5.00% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 647.70%. With a float of $134.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.99 million.

In an organization with 1252 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.06, operating margin of +11.31, and the pretax margin is +13.60.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Midstream industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of DHT Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 59.80%.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.25) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +13.66 while generating a return on equity of 5.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 647.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 47.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) Trading Performance Indicators

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.75 million. That was better than the volume of 2.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, DHT Holdings Inc.’s (DHT) raw stochastic average was set at 20.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.17. However, in the short run, DHT Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.43. Second resistance stands at $8.59. The third major resistance level sits at $8.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.05. The third support level lies at $7.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.38 billion based on 162,987K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 454,150 K and income totals 61,520 K. The company made 132,570 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 38,180 K in sales during its previous quarter.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Sana Meer -
MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) kicked off on May 15, 2023, at the price of $16.71, up 4.46% from the previous trading day....
Read more

-35.46% percent quarterly performance for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) on May 15, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.50, soaring 6.30% from the previous trading...
Read more

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) is 2.54% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Steve Mayer -
May 15, 2023, Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) trading session started at the price of $4.71, that was 12.61% jump from the session before....
Read more

