Recent developments with Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.79 cents.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) on May 15, 2023, started off the session at the price of $41.75, soaring 5.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.15 and dropped to $39.80 before settling in for the closing price of $41.01. Within the past 52 weeks, FUTU’s price has moved between $28.00 and $72.20.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 89.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 10.40%. With a float of $75.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.38 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2784 employees.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Futu Holdings Limited is 16.41%, while institutional ownership is 35.40%.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.7) by $0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.57% during the next five years compared to 110.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.60 and is forecasted to reach 3.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) saw its 5-day average volume 1.69 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.95.

During the past 100 days, Futu Holdings Limited’s (FUTU) raw stochastic average was set at 20.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $44.27 in the near term. At $45.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $47.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.68. The third support level lies at $37.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.31 billion based on 150,379K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 975,970 K and income totals 375,180 K. The company made 296,020 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 124,260 K in sales during its previous quarter.