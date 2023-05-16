Recent developments with Twilio Inc. (TWLO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.45 cents.

On May 15, 2023, Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) opened at $45.60, higher 3.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.38 and dropped to $45.30 before settling in for the closing price of $45.83. Price fluctuations for TWLO have ranged from $41.00 to $112.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 57.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -25.90% at the time writing. With a float of $174.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $186.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8156 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.13, operating margin of -25.96, and the pretax margin is -32.50.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Twilio Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 634,191. In this transaction President, Communications of this company sold 9,943 shares at a rate of $63.78, taking the stock ownership to the 238,122 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 6,226 for $63.76, making the entire transaction worth $396,977. This insider now owns 213,577 shares in total.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.21) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -32.83 while generating a return on equity of -11.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Twilio Inc. (TWLO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) saw its 5-day average volume 11.63 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.70.

During the past 100 days, Twilio Inc.’s (TWLO) raw stochastic average was set at 12.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $48.07 in the near term. At $48.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $50.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.61. The third support level lies at $43.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Key Stats

There are currently 187,275K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.08 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,826 M according to its annual income of -1,256 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,025 M and its income totaled -229,420 K.