Recent developments with Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.99 cents.

On May 15, 2023, Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) opened at $2.65,. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.69 and dropped to $2.63 before settling in for the closing price of $2.65. Price fluctuations for UEC have ranged from $2.30 to $4.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 126.60% at the time writing. With a float of $358.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $369.61 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 63 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -18.31, operating margin of -2.62, and the pretax margin is +22.65.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Uranium industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Uranium Energy Corp. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 46.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 159,558. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 60,000 shares at a rate of $2.66, taking the stock ownership to the 3,615,101 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s Director bought 38,500 for $2.61, making the entire transaction worth $100,639. This insider now owns 605,437 shares in total.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2023, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +22.68 while generating a return on equity of 2.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 126.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 56.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

The latest stats from [Uranium Energy Corp., UEC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.56 million was inferior to 6.93 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Uranium Energy Corp.’s (UEC) raw stochastic average was set at 17.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.72. The third major resistance level sits at $2.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.60. The third support level lies at $2.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Key Stats

There are currently 375,391K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 983.49 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 23,160 K according to its annual income of 5,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 47,930 K and its income totaled 10,890 K.