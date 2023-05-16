Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) 20 Days SMA touches 7.74%: The odds favor the bear

May 15, 2023, Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) trading session started at the price of $18.44, that was 3.43% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.04 and dropped to $18.33 before settling in for the closing price of $18.37. A 52-week range for RELY has been $7.56 – $18.56.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -188.00%. With a float of $138.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.83, operating margin of -17.94, and the pretax margin is -17.29.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Remitly Global Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Remitly Global Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 71.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 113,911. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 7,354 shares at a rate of $15.49, taking the stock ownership to the 4,153,631 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s EVP, Customer and Culture sold 5,427 for $9.94, making the entire transaction worth $53,955. This insider now owns 286 shares in total.

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -17.45 while generating a return on equity of -23.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -188.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Remitly Global Inc. (RELY)

Looking closely at Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY), its last 5-days average volume was 0.75 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Remitly Global Inc.’s (RELY) raw stochastic average was set at 99.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.59. However, in the short run, Remitly Global Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.25. Second resistance stands at $19.50. The third major resistance level sits at $19.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.83.

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) Key Stats

There are 177,949K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.33 billion. As of now, sales total 653,560 K while income totals -114,020 K. Its latest quarter income was 203,870 K while its last quarter net income were -28,310 K.