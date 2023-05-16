SAVE (Spirit Airlines Inc.) climbed 1.49 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on May 15, 2023, with Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) stock priced at $15.55, up 1.49% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.775 and dropped to $15.47 before settling in for the closing price of $15.47. SAVE’s price has ranged from $15.40 to $25.12 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 13.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -13.20%. With a float of $108.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12025 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.90, operating margin of -2.61, and the pretax margin is -13.83.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of Spirit Airlines Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 68.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 24,700. In this transaction SVP and CIO of this company sold 1,300 shares at a rate of $19.00, taking the stock ownership to the 33,869 shares.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.82 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -10.93 while generating a return on equity of -30.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Spirit Airlines Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE)

Looking closely at Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.8 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Spirit Airlines Inc.’s (SAVE) raw stochastic average was set at 5.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.00. However, in the short run, Spirit Airlines Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.83. Second resistance stands at $15.95. The third major resistance level sits at $16.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.22.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.72 billion, the company has a total of 109,161K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,068 M while annual income is -554,150 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,350 M while its latest quarter income was -103,910 K.