ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) with a beta value of 1.04 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) kicked off on May 15, 2023, at the price of $453.30, up 1.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $464.65 and dropped to $452.235 before settling in for the closing price of $455.20. Over the past 52 weeks, NOW has traded in a range of $337.00-$521.58.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 30.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 41.00%. With a float of $201.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $203.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 20433 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.29, operating margin of +4.90, and the pretax margin is +5.51.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of ServiceNow Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 40,426. In this transaction Director of this company sold 90 shares at a rate of $449.18, taking the stock ownership to the 10,371 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 08, when Company’s General Counsel sold 55 for $436.90, making the entire transaction worth $24,030. This insider now owns 4,047 shares in total.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.04) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of +4.49 while generating a return on equity of 7.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.76% during the next five years compared to 34.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ServiceNow Inc.’s (NOW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.96, a number that is poised to hit 2.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

Looking closely at ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW), its last 5-days average volume was 1.49 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 12.99.

During the past 100 days, ServiceNow Inc.’s (NOW) raw stochastic average was set at 77.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $450.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $427.94. However, in the short run, ServiceNow Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $467.78. Second resistance stands at $472.42. The third major resistance level sits at $480.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $455.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $447.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $442.95.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 93.81 billion has total of 203,740K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,245 M in contrast with the sum of 325,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,096 M and last quarter income was 150,000 K.