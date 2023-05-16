Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) is expecting -30.95% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On May 15, 2023, Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) opened at $34.43, lower -5.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.73 and dropped to $32.56 before settling in for the closing price of $36.56. Price fluctuations for SILK have ranged from $27.40 to $58.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 57.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -6.90% at the time writing. With a float of $37.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.53 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 414 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.68, operating margin of -37.51, and the pretax margin is -39.68.

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Silk Road Medical Inc is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 99.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 106,530. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $35.51, taking the stock ownership to the 269,132 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 6,753 for $44.51, making the entire transaction worth $300,593. This insider now owns 115,683 shares in total.

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.39) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -39.68 while generating a return on equity of -45.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.20% during the next five years compared to -19.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.52 million, its volume of 1.04 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.21.

During the past 100 days, Silk Road Medical Inc’s (SILK) raw stochastic average was set at 7.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $35.31 in the near term. At $36.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $37.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.97.

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) Key Stats

There are currently 38,729K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.35 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 138,640 K according to its annual income of -55,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 40,070 K and its income totaled -12,610 K.