Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) kicked off at the price of $73.37: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) on May 15, 2023, started off the session at the price of $72.92, soaring 2.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $73.4899 and dropped to $72.28 before settling in for the closing price of $71.68. Within the past 52 weeks, SQM’s price has moved between $60.21 and $115.76.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 37.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 567.20%. With a float of $142.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.64 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6997 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.88, operating margin of +52.35, and the pretax margin is +51.04.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is 72.40%, while institutional ownership is 40.80%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.73) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +36.47 while generating a return on equity of 99.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 567.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.60% during the next five years compared to 53.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Trading Performance Indicators

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.68, a number that is poised to hit 3.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.92 million, its volume of 1.81 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.06.

During the past 100 days, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s (SQM) raw stochastic average was set at 34.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $75.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $89.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $73.81 in the near term. At $74.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $75.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $71.39.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 19.94 billion based on 285,638K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,711 M and income totals 3,906 M. The company made 3,134 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,151 M in sales during its previous quarter.