SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) kicked off at the price of $4.77: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On May 15, 2023, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) opened at $4.68, lower -4.98% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.84 and dropped to $4.45 before settling in for the closing price of $5.02. Price fluctuations for SOFI have ranged from $4.24 to $8.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 59.80% at the time writing. With a float of $871.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $923.18 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.61, operating margin of -7.34, and the pretax margin is -18.08.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SoFi Technologies Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 34.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 504,706. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 108,000 shares at a rate of $4.67, taking the stock ownership to the 6,488,539 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 200,000 for $5.47, making the entire transaction worth $1,093,120. This insider now owns 101,582 shares in total.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -18.18 while generating a return on equity of -6.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

Looking closely at SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), its last 5-days average volume was 47.91 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 38.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (SOFI) raw stochastic average was set at 13.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.72. However, in the short run, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.92. Second resistance stands at $5.08. The third major resistance level sits at $5.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.14.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Key Stats

There are currently 934,552K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,763 M according to its annual income of -320,410 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 472,160 K and its income totaled -34,420 K.