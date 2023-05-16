Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) with a beta value of 2.28 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Analyst Insights

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) kicked off on May 15, 2023, at the price of $0.3832, down -8.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.388 and dropped to $0.35 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. Over the past 52 weeks, ANY has traded in a range of $0.23-$1.12.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -13.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -403.70%. With a float of $65.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.93 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 429 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -421.31, operating margin of -1467.25, and the pretax margin is -3171.73.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Sphere 3D Corp. is 2.79%, while institutional ownership is 7.90%.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -3172.63 while generating a return on equity of -116.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -403.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 34.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sphere 3D Corp.’s (ANY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.87

Technical Analysis of Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.18 million, its volume of 0.58 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Sphere 3D Corp.’s (ANY) raw stochastic average was set at 45.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3762, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4377. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3815 in the near term. At $0.4037, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4195. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3435, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3277. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3055.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 27.60 million has total of 77,267K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,080 K in contrast with the sum of -192,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,430 K and last quarter income was -116,940 K.

