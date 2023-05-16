Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.5 million

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) kicked off on May 15, 2023, at the price of $141.87, up 1.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $144.30 and dropped to $141.10 before settling in for the closing price of $142.53. Over the past 52 weeks, SPOT has traded in a range of $69.29-$149.62.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 23.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.80%. With a float of $140.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $193.56 million.

The firm has a total of 8359 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Spotify Technology S.A. is 27.63%, while institutional ownership is 56.40%.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 144.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Spotify Technology S.A.’s (SPOT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 517.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Spotify Technology S.A., SPOT], we can find that recorded value of 1.52 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.20.

During the past 100 days, Spotify Technology S.A.’s (SPOT) raw stochastic average was set at 93.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $133.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $105.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $145.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $146.41. The third major resistance level sits at $148.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $142.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $140.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $138.91.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 28.78 billion has total of 190,200K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,356 M in contrast with the sum of -453,050 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,265 M and last quarter income was -241,520 K.