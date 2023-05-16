SRPT (Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.) climbed 13.43 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on May 15, 2023, with Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) stock priced at $151.50, up 13.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $159.89 and dropped to $147.08 before settling in for the closing price of $138.58. SRPT’s price has ranged from $61.28 to $159.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 43.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -55.90%. With a float of $83.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.19 million.

The firm has a total of 1162 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 89.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 94,311. In this transaction Director of this company sold 858 shares at a rate of $109.92, taking the stock ownership to the 6,387 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s Director bought 57,100 for $104.43, making the entire transaction worth $5,963,124. This insider now owns 108,178 shares in total.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$5.86 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -12.69, a number that is poised to hit -1.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., SRPT], we can find that recorded value of 3.88 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.35.

During the past 100 days, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s (SRPT) raw stochastic average was set at 94.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $133.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $120.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $162.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $167.53. The third major resistance level sits at $175.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $149.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $141.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $136.74.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.64 billion, the company has a total of 93,149K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 933,010 K while annual income is -703,490 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 253,500 K while its latest quarter income was -516,760 K.