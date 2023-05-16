Search
Sana Meer
Sysco Corporation (SYY) with a beta value of 1.10 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Analyst Insights

On May 15, 2023, Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) opened at $74.52, lower -0.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.71 and dropped to $73.93 before settling in for the closing price of $74.64. Price fluctuations for SYY have ranged from $70.61 to $88.84 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 4.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 159.00% at the time writing. With a float of $506.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $507.72 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 71000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.80, operating margin of +3.54, and the pretax margin is +2.54.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Food Distribution industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sysco Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 84.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 190,696. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,469 shares at a rate of $77.24, taking the stock ownership to the 11,877 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 28, when Company’s EVP sold 12,000 for $85.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,020,000. This insider now owns 40,931 shares in total.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.92) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +1.98 while generating a return on equity of 92.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 159.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.58% during the next five years compared to 4.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sysco Corporation (SYY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.02, a number that is poised to hit 1.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Looking closely at Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), its last 5-days average volume was 2.57 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.50.

During the past 100 days, Sysco Corporation’s (SYY) raw stochastic average was set at 24.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 19.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $75.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $79.01. However, in the short run, Sysco Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $74.80. Second resistance stands at $75.14. The third major resistance level sits at $75.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $73.24.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) Key Stats

There are currently 506,682K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 37.23 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 68,636 M according to its annual income of 1,359 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 18,876 M and its income totaled 429,600 K.

