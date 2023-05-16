Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) volume exceeds 2.76 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) on May 15, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.39, plunging -1.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.4099 and dropped to $7.10 before settling in for the closing price of $7.41. Within the past 52 weeks, TDS’s price has moved between $6.73 and $18.73.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -106.10%. With a float of $91.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.00 million.

The firm has a total of 9300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.45, operating margin of +2.79, and the pretax margin is +2.31.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is 6.93%, while institutional ownership is 97.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 78,819. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,300 shares at a rate of $18.33, taking the stock ownership to the 15,511 shares.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +1.15 while generating a return on equity of 1.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -106.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Telephone and Data Systems Inc., TDS], we can find that recorded value of 2.69 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s (TDS) raw stochastic average was set at 7.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.58. The third major resistance level sits at $7.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.81.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 765.38 million based on 112,573K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,413 M and income totals 62,000 K. The company made 1,303 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 8,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.