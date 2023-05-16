Search
Steve Mayer
THMO (ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.) dropped -4.37 at the last close: Is This Today's Most Popular Stock?

May 15, 2023, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) trading session started at the price of $1.86, that was -4.37% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.0769 and dropped to $1.78 before settling in for the closing price of $1.93. A 52-week range for THMO has been $1.79 – $22.78.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 11.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 52.90%. With a float of $0.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $0.93 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 40 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.16, operating margin of -59.08, and the pretax margin is -112.68.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is 17.77%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$4.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$1.35) by -$3.15. This company achieved a net margin of -107.51 while generating a return on equity of -277.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -24.34 and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.83 million, its volume of 0.19 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s (THMO) raw stochastic average was set at 1.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 181.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.6228, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.7149. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.0217 in the near term. At $2.1977, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3186. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7248, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6039. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4279.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) Key Stats

There are 1,536K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.97 million. As of now, sales total 10,480 K while income totals -11,270 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,680 K while its last quarter net income were -3,430 K.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 11,689 K

Shaun Noe -
CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) kicked off on May 15, 2023, at the price of $8.39, up 6.58% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) market cap hits 12.53 billion

Sana Meer -
Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) on May 15, 2023, started off the session at the price of $63.80, soaring 12.99% from the previous...
Read more

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 2.03% last month.

Steve Mayer -
May 15, 2023, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) trading session started at the price of $376.60, that was -0.13% drop from the session before....
Read more

