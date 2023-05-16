TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.9 million

A new trading day began on May 15, 2023, with TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) stock priced at $12.17, up 4.54% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.67 and dropped to $12.08 before settling in for the closing price of $12.11. TTMI’s price has ranged from $11.13 to $17.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -1.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 81.00%. With a float of $95.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.38 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 17800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.87, operating margin of +6.98, and the pretax margin is +7.33.

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of TTM Technologies Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 98.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 116,216. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel of this company sold 8,600 shares at a rate of $13.51, taking the stock ownership to the 92,089 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel sold 10,000 for $16.36, making the entire transaction worth $163,594. This insider now owns 84,736 shares in total.

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +3.79 while generating a return on equity of 6.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 12.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -8.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are TTM Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.49 million, its volume of 0.65 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, TTM Technologies Inc.’s (TTMI) raw stochastic average was set at 24.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.86 in the near term. At $13.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.68.

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.29 billion, the company has a total of 102,586K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,495 M while annual income is 94,580 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 544,440 K while its latest quarter income was -5,810 K.