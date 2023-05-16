TWKS (Thoughtworks Holding Inc.) climbed 4.30 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) on May 15, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.70, soaring 4.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.05 and dropped to $7.70 before settling in for the closing price of $7.68. Within the past 52 weeks, TWKS’s price has moved between $5.93 and $18.25.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -43.10%. With a float of $89.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $316.45 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 11840 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 26.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 110,635. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 14,500 shares at a rate of $7.63, taking the stock ownership to the 332,009 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 35,000 for $7.64, making the entire transaction worth $267,400. This insider now owns 1,389,647 shares in total.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) Trading Performance Indicators

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.75 million, its volume of 0.89 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s (TWKS) raw stochastic average was set at 35.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.14 in the near term. At $8.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.44.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.53 billion based on 317,248K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,296 M and income totals -105,390 K. The company made 310,740 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 15,890 K in sales during its previous quarter.