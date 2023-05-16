Valley National Bancorp (VLY) is expecting -44.25% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) on May 15, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.63, soaring 4.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.97 and dropped to $6.61 before settling in for the closing price of $6.59. Within the past 52 weeks, VLY’s price has moved between $6.39 and $13.07.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 18.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 1.30%. With a float of $499.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $507.11 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3826 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Valley National Bancorp is 1.42%, while institutional ownership is 70.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 43,625. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $17.45, taking the stock ownership to the 2,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 08, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $15.09, making the entire transaction worth $30,180. This insider now owns 8,260 shares in total.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.33) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +26.02 while generating a return on equity of 9.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 12.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.52 million, its volume of 7.15 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Valley National Bancorp’s (VLY) raw stochastic average was set at 7.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.03 in the near term. At $7.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.46. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.31.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.53 billion based on 507,875K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,183 M and income totals 568,850 K. The company made 774,530 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 146,550 K in sales during its previous quarter.