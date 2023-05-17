$1.17M in average volume shows that Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on May 16, 2023, with Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) stock priced at $2.00, down -3.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.00 and dropped to $1.91 before settling in for the closing price of $2.00. ATAI’s price has ranged from $1.14 to $4.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 19.40%. With a float of $150.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.79 million.

In an organization with 119 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.90, operating margin of -61987.12, and the pretax margin is -58018.03.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Atai Life Sciences N.V. is 9.27%, while institutional ownership is 35.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 1,600,443. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,214,297 shares at a rate of $1.32, taking the stock ownership to the 32,086,697 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s insider bought 70,000 for $1.48, making the entire transaction worth $103,558. This insider now owns 70,000 shares in total.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -65401.29 while generating a return on equity of -47.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 13.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1661.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.63 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s (ATAI) raw stochastic average was set at 39.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.69. However, in the short run, Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.99. Second resistance stands at $2.04. The third major resistance level sits at $2.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.86. The third support level lies at $1.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 332.24 million, the company has a total of 166,010K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 230 K while annual income is -152,390 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 40 K while its latest quarter income was -33,140 K.