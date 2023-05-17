-16.61% percent quarterly performance for TPG Inc. (TPG) is not indicative of the underlying story

On May 16, 2023, TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) opened at $27.52, lower -1.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.07 and dropped to $26.75 before settling in for the closing price of $27.79. Price fluctuations for TPG have ranged from $23.09 to $44.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -95.70% at the time writing. With a float of $53.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $308.89 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1110 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.11, operating margin of +0.33, and the pretax margin is -1.24.

TPG Inc. (TPG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TPG Inc. is 11.36%, while institutional ownership is 65.70%.

TPG Inc. (TPG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.33) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +4.56 while generating a return on equity of 8.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TPG Inc. (TPG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TPG Inc. (TPG)

Looking closely at TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.58 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, TPG Inc.’s (TPG) raw stochastic average was set at 24.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.72.

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG) Key Stats

There are currently 309,145K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,003 M according to its annual income of -56,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 439,340 K and its income totaled -9,750 K.