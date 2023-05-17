2.32% volatility in Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) last month: This is a red flag warning

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) on May 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $68.02, plunging -3.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.15 and dropped to $65.98 before settling in for the closing price of $68.39. Within the past 52 weeks, BYD’s price has moved between $46.10 and $71.69.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 8.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 44.30%. With a float of $74.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.62 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15771 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.71, operating margin of +28.55, and the pretax margin is +23.31.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Resorts & Casinos industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Boyd Gaming Corporation is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 69.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 2,550,120. In this transaction Co-Executive Chair of this company sold 39,525 shares at a rate of $64.52, taking the stock ownership to the 14,102,224 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 28,376 for $65.83, making the entire transaction worth $1,867,992. This insider now owns 38,938 shares in total.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.49) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +17.98 while generating a return on equity of 40.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.31% during the next five years compared to 44.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) Trading Performance Indicators

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.35, a number that is poised to hit 1.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)

The latest stats from [Boyd Gaming Corporation, BYD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.84 million was inferior to 0.91 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.70.

During the past 100 days, Boyd Gaming Corporation’s (BYD) raw stochastic average was set at 69.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $67.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $68.88. The third major resistance level sits at $69.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $63.11.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.69 billion based on 101,028K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,555 M and income totals 639,380 K. The company made 963,970 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 199,730 K in sales during its previous quarter.