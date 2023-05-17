2.47% volatility in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on May 16, 2023, with Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE: AWI) stock priced at $65.23, down -2.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.31 and dropped to $63.52 before settling in for the closing price of $65.77. AWI’s price has ranged from $64.94 to $94.94 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 6.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 10.30%. With a float of $45.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.44, operating margin of +17.20, and the pretax margin is +20.89.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Armstrong World Industries Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 104.67%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 547,757. In this transaction SVP Americas of this company sold 6,835 shares at a rate of $80.14, taking the stock ownership to the 38,218 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 27, when Company’s CEO sold 25,689 for $68.83, making the entire transaction worth $1,768,151. This insider now owns 332,435 shares in total.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.12 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.94 while generating a return on equity of 37.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.51% during the next five years compared to 11.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE: AWI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.41, a number that is poised to hit 1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI)

The latest stats from [Armstrong World Industries Inc., AWI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.45 million was superior to 0.39 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.68.

During the past 100 days, Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s (AWI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $65.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $66.13. The third major resistance level sits at $66.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.55. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $61.57.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE: AWI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.91 billion, the company has a total of 45,119K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,233 M while annual income is 202,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 310,200 K while its latest quarter income was 47,300 K.