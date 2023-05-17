2.61% volatility in Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) last month: This is a red flag warning

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (NYSE: CCU) kicked off on May 16, 2023, at the price of $16.86, down -1.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.05 and dropped to $16.54 before settling in for the closing price of $16.94. Over the past 52 weeks, CCU has traded in a range of $9.31-$17.48.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 9.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -40.70%. With a float of $63.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.75 million.

In an organization with 9127 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Beverages – Brewers Industry. The insider ownership of Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. is 62.00%, while institutional ownership is 20.00%.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.05) by $0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.20% during the next five years compared to -1.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (NYSE: CCU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A.’s (CCU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.19 million. That was better than the volume of 0.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A.’s (CCU) raw stochastic average was set at 84.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.11. However, in the short run, Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.95. Second resistance stands at $17.25. The third major resistance level sits at $17.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.93.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (NYSE: CCU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.07 billion has total of 184,751K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,983 M in contrast with the sum of 129,990 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 878,440 K and last quarter income was 70,040 K.