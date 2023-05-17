5.51% percent quarterly performance for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) is not indicative of the underlying story

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) on May 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $153.77, plunging -1.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $154.095 and dropped to $152.205 before settling in for the closing price of $154.44. Within the past 52 weeks, BR’s price has moved between $131.35 and $183.33.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 6.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -2.10%. With a float of $116.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.23, operating margin of +14.15, and the pretax margin is +11.72.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 90.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 185,214. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,200 shares at a rate of $154.34, taking the stock ownership to the 33,635 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s Corporate Vice President sold 17,433 for $152.63, making the entire transaction worth $2,660,729. This insider now owns 26,488 shares in total.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.02) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +9.40 while generating a return on equity of 28.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.80% during the next five years compared to 11.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) Trading Performance Indicators

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 88.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.67, a number that is poised to hit 3.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR)

Looking closely at Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.44 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.75.

During the past 100 days, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.’s (BR) raw stochastic average was set at 76.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $144.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $148.73. However, in the short run, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $153.68. Second resistance stands at $154.83. The third major resistance level sits at $155.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $151.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $151.05. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $149.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.01 billion based on 117,981K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,709 M and income totals 539,100 K. The company made 1,646 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 198,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.