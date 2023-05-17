9.31% volatility in Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) last month: This is a red flag warning

On May 16, 2023, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) opened at $0.698, lower -4.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.698 and dropped to $0.614 before settling in for the closing price of $0.65. Price fluctuations for TCRT have ranged from $0.45 to $4.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -14.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 52.70% at the time writing. With a float of $218.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.68 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 34 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.58, operating margin of -1205.95, and the pretax margin is -1291.24.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 33.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 812,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,250,000 shares at a rate of $0.65, taking the stock ownership to the 1,250,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Director bought 750,000 for $0.65, making the entire transaction worth $487,500. This insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in total.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -1291.24 while generating a return on equity of -78.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 52.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT)

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.69 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc.’s (TCRT) raw stochastic average was set at 41.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5600, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0813. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6740 in the near term. At $0.7280, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7580. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5600. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5060.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) Key Stats

There are currently 240,627K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 152.61 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,920 K according to its annual income of -37,730 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10 K and its income totaled -9,160 K.