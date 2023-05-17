A look at Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AMPE) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

May 16, 2023, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) trading session started at the price of $0.26, that was 15.14% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.34 and dropped to $0.24 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. A 52-week range for AMPE has been $0.18 – $3.94.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 15.70%. With a float of $13.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.10 million.

The firm has a total of 5 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.50%, while institutional ownership is 13.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 10,857. In this transaction Director of this company bought 44,026 shares at a rate of $0.25, taking the stock ownership to the 67,466 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Director bought 45,000 for $0.22, making the entire transaction worth $9,900. This insider now owns 103,971 shares in total.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.02) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -83.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.08

Technical Analysis of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., AMPE], we can find that recorded value of 2.47 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AMPE) raw stochastic average was set at 52.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 145.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 127.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2371, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5524. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3449. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3949. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4498. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1851. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1351.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) Key Stats

There are 15,103K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.87 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -16,340 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -3,980 K.