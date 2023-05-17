A major move is in the offing as D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) market cap hits 79.36 million

May 16, 2023, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) trading session started at the price of $0.4978, that was 18.27% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.588 and dropped to $0.48 before settling in for the closing price of $0.48. A 52-week range for QBTS has been $0.40 – $13.23.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -71.20%. With a float of $73.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.58 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 215 employees.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward D-Wave Quantum Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of D-Wave Quantum Inc. is 35.20%, while institutional ownership is 62.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 63,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $2.55, taking the stock ownership to the 54,021 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 630 for $6.22, making the entire transaction worth $3,916. This insider now owns 7,939,776 shares in total.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -71.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

Looking closely at D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.83 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s (QBTS) raw stochastic average was set at 10.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 140.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6140. Second resistance stands at $0.6550. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7220. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5060, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4390. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3980.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Key Stats

There are 127,174K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 79.36 million. As of now, sales total 7,170 K while income totals -51,530 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,480 K while its last quarter net income were -40,650 K.